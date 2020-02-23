Submissions sought for painting, photo show

Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield will sponsor its third annual juried painting and photography show May 15-17.

A reception with the artists will be held May 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The show will also be open May 16-17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield.

Artists are invited to submit up to four digital images of two-dimensional work for the competition.

Media includes photographs, paintings, collage and drawings.

There is no cost to submit.

There will be a $15 hanging fee for each accepted work and The Great Hollow Photographers Club will retain a 25 percent commission on all works sold at the show.

This is a fundraiser to support Great Hollow Nature Preserve’s mission of environmental education, research and conservation, so all works must be for sale.

The jurors are Kathy L’Hommedieu for paintings and Jane Haslam for photography.

L’Hommedieu is both a painter and teacher. She shows her love of the outdoors and its beauty in her paintings by reflecting the ever-changing light and color of nature.

Haslam is a photographer and owner of LAND Gallery in Pawling, N.Y., specializing in landscape and nature photography. She captures her passion for and love of nature through her lens.

Prizes for first, second and third place for both photography and painting will be donations from local businesses.

Additionally, winners and honorable mentions will be invited to participate in a follow-up show at the Sherman Library in Sherman at a later date.

The subject of all the works must be of nature found within Great Hollow Nature Preserve or the surrounding area.

The deadline for submissions is April 15 at midnight.

or an application and more information, visit the Event/Art Programs page at www.greathollow.org or email artshow@greathollow.org.