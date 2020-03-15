Submissions accepted for Peeps contest

Kent Memorial Library is accepting submissions for its Peep-O-Rama contest.

Individuals are invited to create a diorama of Peeps based on anything one can find at the library, such as books, magazines, movies, games and more.

Two age categories are offered: 14 and under and 15 and older.

Dioramas and entry forms should be submitted to the circulation desk or junior room April 8 before 5:30 p.m.

Entry forms are available at the library and at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.

One entry per person will be accepted.

Diorama sizes should be no larger than 2’ x 2’ (shoebox size is perfect).

It must include one or more Peeps in the piece. Other materials may be used for Peep costumes and to assemble the scene.

Contents of the diorama must be secure enough to survive transport to locations within the library.

Entrants must include their name and age on the back of the diorama. The title should be listed on the front.

All other contact information should be on separate entry form.

Winners will be announced April 22 after public voting has finished.

For more information, call 860-927-3761.