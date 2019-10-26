‘Stuff the Gazebo’ set for Nov. 2

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford and the United Way of Western Connecticut will on Nov. 2 hold “Stuff the Gazebo.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bandstand on the Village Green.

Each year the two organizations provide a complete Thanksgiving meal for more than 250 families in New Milford.

Donations of non-perishable items will be accepted. The most wanted items are boxed pie crusts, pie fillings, canned sweet potatoes/yams, cranberry sauce, canned vegetables, creamed soups, stuffing and turkey gravy.

Monetary donations will also be accepted and will be used towards the purchase of a turkey for each family.