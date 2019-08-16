Study says disputed Hoboken site is best for ferry depot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — A state study says a spot on the Hudson River waterfront that is the subject of a court battle is the best alternative for a ferry refueling and maintenance depot.

Hoboken is seeking to use eminent domain to acquire the land from the NY Waterway ferry company to convert to public park space.

NY Waterway says it needs the spot because it has to move from its current location up the river in Weehawken. It bought the Hoboken property in 2017.

New Jersey Transit's study published Thursday found a spot further south near the Hoboken rail terminal and others in Bayonne weren't better options due to location, cost or security concerns.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla says a city-commissioned study last year showed the Hoboken terminal site was viable.