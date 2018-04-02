Study finds Highway 127 is state's loneliest road

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state's loneliest road is Highway 127 between the Eastern Washington towns of Dusty and Dodge.

That's according to Geotab, a Canadian company specializing in fleet management and vehicle tracking using satellite mapping tools.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the company identified the least trafficked roads in each state. It used traffic counts from 2015 to rank roads.

Highway 127 is located in the Palouse region, west of Pullman. It runs for 27 miles and crosses the Snake River over the Elmer Huntley Bridge.

