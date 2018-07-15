Study begins to determine relocation of Iowa depot

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota company is studying the feasibility of moving a historic northern Iowa train depot that otherwise faces demolition.

The Globe Gazette reports that Thein Moving Co. has begun a feasibility study on relocating the Mason City Depot.

Mason City Planning and Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl says the study will determine if the building can be moved and how much it would cost. She says the study costs $4,800.

Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says the money will likely be taken from the city's general fund.

Sandahl says three sites have been identified for a potential move.

Canadian Pacific announced plans to demolish the structure earlier this year. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings said the depot has been vacant since the railway relocated its operations to another structure in 2013.

