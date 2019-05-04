Study: Wisconsin sees growth in forestry industry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new national study shows that timber sales are increasing in Wisconsin and more people are working in the state's forestry industry.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the National Alliance of Forest Owners released a report last month saying that employment in Wisconsin's forestry sector grew by nearly 5% from 2010 to 2016, totaling 174,848. The state's timber sales increased by nearly 10% to $21.6 billion in 2016, the most recent year that comprehensive data is available.

The study says Wisconsin led the Midwest in both fields in 2016, as well as timberland acres.

Henry Schienebeck is director of Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. He attributes growth in the industry in part to the production of more saw timber, the high-quality wood that's used in hardwood flooring.

