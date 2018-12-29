Study: Juneau's lack of fluoride has increased kid cavities

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A public health researcher says Juneau families with children are paying a price for the lack of fluoride in city tap water.

Juneau radio station KTOO reports that Juneau about 12 years ago stopped fluoridating its tap water.

Public health researcher Jennifer Meyer investigated what happened afterward.

She says that by taking the fluoride out of the water supply, the trade-off is that children annually are going to experience one additional caries procedure, the treatment of a tooth decaying or crumbling.

She says that costs roughly $300 more per child.

David Ham pushed to take fluoride out of Juneau's water in 2006.

He says he has the right to have a public water supply that is pure and to decide for himself what medicines he wants to take.