Studio D to stage ‘Little Mermaid’

Studio D in New Milford will perform its production of “The Little Mermaid — In Motion,” an adaptation of the Walt Disney movie, “The Little Mermaid,” June 2 at 5:30 p.m. and June 3 at 2 p.m.

The show will be staged at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

More than 150 dancers ages 3 to 18, under the artistic direction of Rebecca Anderson Darling, will perform a variety of dance styles, including ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, tap, contemporary, acrobatics, partnering and street dance, infused with music ranging from classical to pop and rap.

The cast includes Gabriela Esposito and Ruby Latta as the older and younger Ariel; Emilia Tesoriero as Ursula; Elizabeth Hawley, Anna Silva and Samantha Hawley as Ariel’s friends, Sebastian, Scuttle, and Flounder, respectively; Maria Pellegrino as Queen Athena; Katie Lukens as Vanessa; and a special guest artist, Ben Coalter, Studio D instructor and Pilobolus dancer, as Prince Eric.

The show is a collaborative creation between Studio D teachers, dancers and the community.

Tickets are $20 through May 26 at Studio D, 27 Main St. or at the door June 2-3.

For information, call 860-350-2900.