Ruby Latta and Anna MacDonell perform a routine at Studio D's "Winter Showcase" in New Milford. Studio D in New Milford held its annual "Winter Showcase." Above, Gabriela Esposito and Elizabeth Hawley loft for perfection during a dance piece. Studio D dancers Emmie Tesoriero, Elizabeth Hawley, Deanna Whitlow, Maria Pellegrino, Katie Lukens and Katherine Hawley perform a choreographed piece.

New Milford’s Studio D dancers recently performed a “Winter Showcase” featuring 20 pieces choreographed by teachers and dancers

More than 40 dancers participated in the Jan. 27 showcase held at the 19 Main venue in town.

The annual event was first presented to exhibit original creations by choreography students but has grown to include a variety of dance styles.

D-tour Dance Company, a top-notch group of 25-plus dancers ranging in age from 9 to 17, performed a new creation called “Whim-Cycle,” which was recently performed at Carnegie Hall.

Other classes also performed pieces like “Swan Lake” by the Advanced Pointe Class Ballet 5’s, choreography classes experimented with their original creations, incorporating contemporary and modern dance vocabulary as well as ballet into music by Sia, Enya, John Williams, Halsey, and music from “The Polar Express.”

“The Winter Showing is one of my favorite events; community and dancers coming together to celebrate their love of dance,” said Rebecca Anderson Darling, Studio D artistic director.

Studio D has had a long-standing choreography program, which teaches students the craft of creating dances.

For information, call the 27 Main St. studio at 860-350-2900.