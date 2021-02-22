Students raise $10.6 million-plus in virtual dance marathon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State students managed to raise more than $10.6 million dollars for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon despite mostly virtual fundraising efforts throughout the year and having the event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $10,638,078.62 total was announced Sunday at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also usually participate.

This year, dancers participated remotely from their own homes with a limited stage setup for a livestream broadcast. While dancers traditionally aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit during the event, aided by thousands of other students in support roles, the Centre Daily Times reports that this year they were encouraged to rest from midnight to 6 a.m. because they didn’t have access to the usual medical resources of the in-person event.

Last year, the in-person event raised almost $11.7 million dollars. Officials say the event has raised more than $180 million since 1977.

Fil PENN STATE DANCE MARATHON 2/23/20

AP-PA--Penn State-Dance Marathon

Students raise $11 million-plus in annual dance marathon

Hundreds of Penn State students have raised almost $11.7 million dollars for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon. The $11,696,942.38 total was announced Sunday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.

Dateline

Hundreds of Penn State students have raised almost $11.7 million dollars for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon.

The $11,696,942.38 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit and are helped by thousands of other students in support roles.

The amount raised this year was more than $1 million over last year’s total. Before this year’s event, officials said the dance marathon had raised more than $168 million since 1977.

Penn State THON

@THON

And the total for THON 2021, Rise and Unify, is...$10,638,078.62!

https://twitter.com/THON/status/1363599017092009989

ho Penn State

THON 2021 raises over $10.6 million for fight against childhood cancer

THON 2021 Reveal

THON Weekend 2021 culminated with the reveal that THON raised a grand total of $10,638,078.62 to support the Four Diamonds Fund, revealed live from the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center. As the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, each year THON raises millions of dollars for Four Diamonds to fund pediatric cancer research and support children and families fighting childhood cancer. IMAGE: PATRICK MANSELL

February 21, 2021

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State THON 2021 has raised $10,638,078.62 for Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

As the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, each year THON raises millions of dollars for Four Diamonds to fund pediatric cancer research and support children and families fighting childhood cancer.

This year’s event, which featured the theme “Rise and Unify,” took place using a virtual format to help safeguard to health and safety of all Four Diamonds families, participants, dancers, volunteers and spectators during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

THON 2021: A Virtual Success

THON Weekend 2021 took place using a virtual format this year, bringing together Penn Staters from across the world with dancers each participating remotely from their own homes. A limited setup inside the Bryce Jordan Center included an “anchor desk” and stage for masked, physically distanced performances, allowing student production team 46Live to livestream THON Weekend from Friday, Feb. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 21.

THON 2021 Reveal

THON Weekend 2021 culminated with the grand total of donation dollars for THON 2021 revealed live from the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center. Congratulations to all the dancers, committees, and volunteers involved in THON 2021. IMAGE: PATRICK MANSELL

THON stage 2021

The THON stage at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center welcomed several performers for masked, physically distanced performances through the weekend, and was also being utilized as the ‘anchor desk’ for committee members to introduce videotaped segments throughout the THON 2021 livestream. IMAGE: MIKEY FERRONE

https://news.psu.edu/story/648414/2021/02/21/impact/thon-2021-raises-over-106-million-fight-against-childhood-cancer

sta

Penn State Thon raises more than $10 million to combat pediatric cancer

BY ERIN HOGGE

FEBRUARY 21, 2021 04:19 PM, UPDATED FEBRUARY 21, 2021 05:50 PM

Despite a pandemic and mostly virtual yearlong fundraising efforts, the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon raised $10,638,078.62 million to combat pediatric cancer.

Nearly 600 dancers participated from their homes in the first-ever virtual Thon, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

Normally, dancers would stand for a full 46 hours from Friday to Sunday. However, this year dancers were encouraged to rest from midnight to 6 a.m. because they didn’t have access to the usual medical resources an event at the Bryce Jordan Center would include.

Artists Quinn XCII and Louis The Child kicked off Thon’s performance lineup. Other performances included the bands OK Otter and Go Go Gadjet.

Since 2016, Thon has raised an average of $11,127,301 annually to benefit Four Diamonds to fund cancer research and related medical expenses at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

Thon has raised over $180 million total since its first dance marathon in 1973, bringing in over $10 million each year since 2012.

Penn State Fayette raised the most out of commonwealth campuses, raising $46,112.

Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha led Penn State Greek life organizations in fundraising with $322,346. Taylor Bertini and Giavonna Borgese led the independent dancer couple totals with $11,145.

Thon’s 2020 total was $11,696,942.38.

ERIN HOGGE

Erin is the spring 2021 news intern for the Centre Daily Times. She is a junior at Penn State studying journalism and history.

https://www.centredaily.com/news/local/education/penn-state/article249389700.html