Students presented with UNA scholarships

The United Nations Association Connecticut Chapter has announced the 2018 UNA Connecticut scholarship recipients.

The recipients are Piper Gibson, John “Jack” Waggoner Roush and Gregory Pelletier.

Piper is a homeschooled high school senior from Colebrook Connecticut, who has studied the United Nations and competed in Model United Nations competitions for five years.

Her efforts at the competitions were recognized when she received three Best Delegation Awards and three honorable mention awards.

Piper is interning at the Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund to advance the rights of women in the Connecticut legislature.

Jack, a senior at Shepaug Valley High School in Washington, lives in Roxbury with his family.

He serves as president of the award-winning Model United Nations Club and recently organized the 15th World Affairs Forum, an annual community event on a trend in global relations.

Additionally, Jack is a member of Shepaug Dramatics and the varsity debate team.

Outside of school, Jack is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Roxbury Inlands Wetlands Commission.

Next year, Jack will attend the University of St Andrews, in St Andrews, Scotland, where he will study international relations, geography and Farsi.

Gregory is a senior at Pomperaug High School in Middlebury, where he is an active member of the debate team, National Honor Society, Harvard Model United Nations, Link Crew, Unified Soccer and varsity golf team.

Outside of school, he supports his community through service at the Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department and Boy Scout Troop 5, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Gregory will be attending American University in Washington D.C., this fall, majoring in communications, law, economics and government.