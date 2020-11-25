Students presented scholarships at Education Without Walls

More than a dozen students at Education Without Walls in New Milford recently received more than $40,000 in scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. Above, Education Without Walls owner Lockey Coughlin, left, holding check with Shea Coughlin, executive assistant/media manager, , are shown with the recipients, from left to right, in back, Aidan Doyle, Christopher Carrara, Henry Steen, Brendan Parker, Carolyn Huegi, Kyla Steen, James Irish and Gwendolyn Moran, and in front, Broghan Dowler, Zack Dempster and Virginia Steen. Missing are recipients Abigail Baird, Ariel Battlestein and Parker Moss.

This is the 12th year scholarships were awarded at the school micro-school that focuses on a campus-style approach to education.

“Activities and classes are hyper-local, all within a few blocks of one another and, because we work with over twenty teachers and twelve specialty schools, each student here is able to create their own unique, individualized schedule based on their needs and their parents’ wishes,” the school’s website states.

The scholarships were funded through EWW owner Lockey Coughlin, who founded the school 12 years ago.

In addition to operating Education Without Walls, Coughlin founded the nonprofit organization Webb Youth Services last year in memory of her mother, Ceia Webb.

Webb, 81, died July 26, 2019, was known most recently in the Greater New Milford community as executive director of Rebuilding Together Litchfield County Chapter beginning in 2003.

“My mom was always about helping people,” Coughlin said. “She used to take in teenagers who had been kicked out of their home. She always had soft spot for teenagers.”

“I wanted to do something in her name that sort of honored her continued work throughout her life,” Coughlin said.

Webb Youth Services provides financial aid support to help youth with academics, arts and mental health assistance. Activities include art classes, yoga sessions, counseling, equine or canine therapy and other venues.