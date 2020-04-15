Students invited to submit entries for writing celebration

ASAP! in Washington is extending its deadline for submissions to the Celebration of Young Writers until April 30.

Students in grades K-12 from across the state are invited to participate in the literary experience that recognizes the work of talented young writers across the state.

ASAP! encourages students to use this unprecedented moment in time to reflect, share experiences, and celebrate imagination and the creative spirit.

A panel of judges will select the top 12 pieces, which will be shared online and at Pilobolus’s Five Senses Festival in August.

Submissions must be 400 words and can include poetry, short story, short play, or an act from a play.

Visit www. ASAPCT.ORG for submission guidelines, writing samples and to submit online.