Students are invited to apply for an internship in the New Milford mayor's office.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass’ office has announced an internship program for students interested in gaining experience in the administration of local government.

The goal is to provide individuals practical work experience to complement their academic studies.

The internship program offers real work experience, while exposing participants to the diverse functions and operations of a municipal government.

Positions are available this summer. While the positions are unpaid, students will learn valuable skills and information about how government works.

Interns may be involved in policy research, program design, and performing various administrative functions to support program activities.

They may also be asked to compile and tabulate statistical data and research, collect information for inclusion in studies and reports, and create spreadsheets and maintain databases.

They will also be asked to work on the mayor’s office social media and other special projects as assigned.

Students must be college or high shhool age, responsible and interested in learning more about town government.

Hours are relatively flexible, within normal business hours, to meet the need of interns.

Internship duration will vary and schedules, timelines and other logistics will be discussed at the start of the internship.

Interested individuals should download and complete the application for employment at www.newmilford.org and send that along with their resume to phembrook@newmilford.org or mail to Mayor’s Office, 10 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776.

For more information, call 860-355-6010.