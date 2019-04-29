Students invited to Boys, Girls State

The American Legion Hall-Jennings Post 153 in Kent will sponsor one high school boy and one high school girl who are interested in attending one-week Boys State and Girls State programs.

Junior high school students permanently residing in Kent, or attending one of the public or private high schools, and who are interested in developing confidence and leadership skills, are invited to apply.

The boys’ program will be offered at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic June 22-27 and the girls’ program will be held at Post University in Middlebury June 23-28.

The Jennings post will provide the $350 fee for each boy and girl chosen who demonstrates leadership potential through his or her school record, character and recommendation of an educational institution.

Transportation to and from the universities will be the responsibility of the students' parents or guardian.

Deadline to apply is May 15 for boys and girls.

Interested applicants should contact Andrew Ocif, adjutant of Post 153, at 860-927-3318 or aocif3318@charter.net, or Martin Lindenmayer, commander, at 860-671-9746 or mjlkent@gmail.com.

For additional information, visit http://www.ctboysstate.com for the boys’ program and http://www.alalgs.org for the girls’ program.