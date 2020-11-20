Students help organizations collect food for holidays

Students and staff from the Glenholme School in Washington are working together to brighten the Thanksgiving holiday for those in the community by collecting non-perishables.

Students and staff from the Glenholme School in Washington are working together to brighten the holiday for those in the community.

The school is working with the Washington/Warren Food Pantry to help restock their shelves for the upcoming winter months with non- perishable goods to help sustain their mission of providing food for local residents in need.

They will also be partnering again this year with the Northwest Visiting Nurse Association in Bantam to create Thanksgiving baskets to be distributed to families they serve in the Bantam area who are in need of some holiday cheer and a meal for their Thanksgiving table.

This is the first year that the school is working with two local organizations at Thanksgiving time.

The Glenholme School is a therapeutic boarding and day school in Washington for students ages 10-21 with various learning, social and emotional differences.