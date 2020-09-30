Students garner Pettibone scholarships

The John Pettibone Memorial Scholarship Fund of New Milford has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards.

This year, the fund awarded $71,500 to 26 New Milford High School seniors.

The fund was established by a group of former students in 1949 as a fitting memorial to John Pettibone who was part of the New Milford School System for more than 40 years.

He was a teacher, principal, and the first superintendent of schools, and founder.

The Pettibone Fund has been active from its inception to the present, annually awarding scholarships to deserving seniors at New Milford High School.

Since its founding in 1949, the fund has awarded $1,958,150.

The fund is awarding scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to these 2020 graduates: Craig Benvenuti, Sarah Mikelson, Jenna Epstein, Kyle Paist, Anthony Izzo, Hannah Fitzgerald, Jack Schipul, Abigail Mars, Brianna Logan, Allison Thomas, Madilyn Swek, Molly-Lynn Farquharson, Connor Benvenuti, Jacob Smith, Dylan Magner, Mariya Tazi, Evan Wologodzew and Zachary Deakin.

In the addition to those awards, the fund has created scholarships in memory of several people.

A $3,000 scholarship in memory of Tim Conn was awarded to Omar Afifi, and a $3,000 scholarship in memory of Michael LePage was awarded to Ashley Escobar.

The fund also receives funding from the Helen Knowles Harcourt Foundation.

The Helen Knowles Harcourt Foundation Award was presented to Devin Jasso, who will receive $5,000 a year for four years, and Emily Toth and Kaley Toth, who will each receive $2,500 a year for four years.

The John Pettibone Scholarship Foundation’s award was given to Nicole Vivian, Julia Colley and Brittany Carrocio, who received $2,500 a year for four years.