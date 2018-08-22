Students garner Pettibone scholarships

John Pettibone scholarships totaling $60,000 have been given this year to graduates of New Milford High School. Among them, Steven Davis received a $4,000 scholarship in memory of Tim Conn. Steven is shown above with Sarah (Conn) Herring, Tim's sister, left, and Joan Conn, Tim's wife, who each taught Steven in seventh- and first-grade, respectively.

John Pettibone scholarships totaling $60,000 have been given this year to graduates of New Milford High School.

The John Pettibone Memorial Scholarship Fund has since 1949 supported New Milford students in memory of Pettibone, who served for 40 years as a teacher, principal and the school district's first superintendent.

Scholarships ranging from $500 to $4,000 were presented to Nawal Elmahy, Charles Osborne, Jeffrey Schlyer, Vincent Rago, Widemise Joseph, Noah Lovejoy, Sunita Pfitzne, Maggie McKay, Jacob Meadows, Olivia Wetmore, Michael Pascento, Taylor Kersten, Matthew Clarke, Nicholas Vivian and Anthony Fratino.

In addition to the awards listed above, the fund has created several scholarships in memory of the several people: a $4,000 scholarship in memory of Tim Conn was awarded to Steven Davis and a $2,500 scholarship in memory of Michael LePage was awarded to Elizabeth Schlyer.

Steven received his award at the Tim Conn Open, a memorial golf tournament. It was presented by Tim’s wife, Joan, and Sarah (Conn) Herring, Tim’s sister. Steven had both women as a first- and seventh-grade teacher, respectively.

The fund also receives funding from the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce/New Milford Village Fair Days Committee and the Helen Knowles Harcourt Foundation.

The Helen Knowles Harcourt Foundation Award was presented Jamie Showalter, who will receive $5,000 per year for four years.

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce/New Milford Village Fair Days Committee funded $4,000, with $2,000 each to Ethan Baur and Ryan Mondonedo. Checks were presented during the Village Fair Days.