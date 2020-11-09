Student photographs to be featured in ASAP! virtual event

ASAP! received over 200 submissions from 38 schools and homeschool families from across the state.

Students in grades 6-12 were invited to submit up to two photographs based on this year's theme of “Quarantined,” which was selected to inspire students to focus on images that represent their unique perspective on this unprecedented time in the world.

The top 60 photos will be featured during the Celebration of Young Photographers Livestream YouTube event.

Viewers will have the chance to vote for a photograph that will be revealed as the Viewers Choice.

The top 60 photographs will be available to purchase from Still River Editions , in Danbury Dec. 1 through Jan. 6.

The event will recognize the top four photographers from middle and high school.

Ian Hockley, founder of Dylan’s Wings of Change, will present the 2020 Dylan’s Wings Photography Award to the two top selected young photographers whose pieces most thoroughly embody the criteria.

Dylan’s Wings of Change was established to honor the memory of Dylan Hockley, who was killed in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

The foundation’s mission is to help children with autism and related conditions achieve their full potential.

The event will also include a special message from Thomas Rose, visual artist and educator, with additional commentary from a panel of judges.

The event is made possible through the support of Sande Breakstone and Ron Garfunkel, New Morning Market, Dental Associates of CT, Aspetuck Animal Hospital, The Matthews Group, Ericson Insurance, Cramer & Anderson LLP and The Frederick Gunn School.

Students in grades six to eight who were selected to participate include Domenic Colabella of Scottsridge Middle School in Ridgefield, Isabella Mazzaferro of Litchfield Middle School in Litchfield, Juliana Reome and Charlotte Sohn of Thompson Brook School in Avon, Lexi Thomas of Shepaug Valley Middle School in Washington and Camila Xu of Rumsey Hall School in Washington.

Selected participants in grades nine through 12 include Arantza Artieda and Ryan Sarbello of Shepaug Valley High School in Washington; Vivian Boucher and Mackenzie Teper The Frederick Gunn School in Washington; Aiden Cherniske of The Marvelwood School in Kent; and Paige Brandt, Elyza Bruce, Gretchen Davis, Madison Dannenhoffer, Helena de Castro, August Gross, Jaqualyn Michaels, Aleigha Procaccini, Amelia Saghir, Jeff Stein, Audric Terestenyi and Madison Willis of Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury; Patrick Coffua, Ashley Sce and Connor Weeks of Tolland High School in Tolland; Elizabeth Drown, who is home schooled in Tolland; Quentin Cutler, Sean Desjardins, Matthew Jamison, Lorenzo Landini, Aidan Radtke, Xander Ratledge and Sam Russo of Avon Old Farms in Avon.