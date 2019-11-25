-
The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its September Student of the Month Award to Aurora Preusse. A senior at NMHS, Aurora has been goalie for the varsity field hockey team, a teacher’s assistant in woodworking class, a member of NMHS chorus and worked on the NMHS musical scenery. She has a special interest in German history, language and culture. She plans to attend college and pursue a career in forensic psychology. Aurora, center, is shown above with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry, Aurora’s parents, Carolin Preusse and Kevin Preusse, and NMHS teacher, James R. Wilson.