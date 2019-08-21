The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its May Student of the Month Award to Isabella Bianchi. Isabella is a member of the math, Spanish and national honor societies, has received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, the Award for Achievement of Excellence in Principles of Engineering and took First Place in Lockheed Martin’s CodeQuest. She created a research project for the McCarthy Observatory with the goal of discovering new asteroids, comets and supernovae. Isabella volunteers at the observatory, tutors peers in math and ESL and is a counselor at Clatter Valley Day Camp. She plans to study engineering at Tufts University and pursue a career as an aerospace engineer to astrophysicist. Above are, from left to right, Rotarian Cheyrisse Boone, Isabella’s father, Gerard Bianchi, Isabella, NMHS science teacher Erin Lucia and Rotarian Tom McSherry.