The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its January 2018 Student of the Month award to Ethan Trim, a senior at New Milford High School. Ethan is a member of the math, Spanish and national honor societies, plays varsity soccer, is a member of the Key Club, participates in after-school tutoring, and volunteers at youth camp and the Soccer Club of New Milford. Ethan plans to major in psychology and business toward a career as an industrial, organizational psychologist. Above, Ethan is shown with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry, NMHS teacher Jennifer Lacava and Ethans mom, Kelly Parker. less