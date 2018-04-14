https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Student-of-the-Month-12823515.php
Student of the Month
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford
The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its January 2018 Student of the Month award to Ethan Trim, a senior at New Milford High School. Ethan is a member of the math, Spanish and national honor societies, plays Varsity soccer is a member of the Key Club, participates in after-school tutoring, and volunteers at youth camp and the Soccer Club of New Milford. Ethan plans to major in Psychology and business toward a career as an industrial, organizational psychologist. Above, Ethan is shown with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry, NMHS teacher Jennifer Lacava and Ethan’s mom, Kelly Parker.
View Comments