Student of the Month

Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its January 2018 Student of the Month award to Ethan Trim, a senior at New Milford High School. Ethan is a member of the math, Spanish and national honor societies, plays varsity soccer, is a member of the Key Club, participates in after-school tutoring, and volunteers at youth camp and the Soccer Club of New Milford. Ethan plans to major in psychology and business toward a career as an industrial, organizational psychologist. Above, Ethan is shown with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry, NMHS teacher Jennifer Lacava and Ethans mom, Kelly Parker. less The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its January 2018 Student of the Month award to Ethan Trim, a senior at New Milford High School. Ethan is a member of the math, Spanish and national honor ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Rotary Club Of New Milford Student of the Month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Rotary Club of New Milford recently presented its January 2018 Student of the Month award to Ethan Trim, a senior at New Milford High School. Ethan is a member of the math, Spanish and national honor societies, plays Varsity soccer is a member of the Key Club, participates in after-school tutoring, and volunteers at youth camp and the Soccer Club of New Milford. Ethan plans to major in Psychology and business toward a career as an industrial, organizational psychologist. Above, Ethan is shown with, from left to right, Rotarian Tom McSherry, NMHS teacher Jennifer Lacava and Ethan’s mom, Kelly Parker.