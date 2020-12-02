Student-athletes invited to program

Marvelwood School in Kent will present a virtual information session for student-athletes interested in cultivating their passion for skiing Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Students enrolled in the Pterodactyl Session will spend the fall and spring terms at Marvelwood School in Kent and the winter term at Mount Snow Academy (MSA) in Vermont, with MSA instructors following the Marvelwood curriculum and maintaining close communication with Marvelwood teachers.

At MSA, Pterodactyl Session student-athletes participate in small-group training programs in alpine, freeskiing and snowboarding.

Participants will have access to world-class training facilities, elite coaching, and a highly individualized learning environment designed to accommodate training and competition schedules.

More information and to register: www.marvelwood.org/ski