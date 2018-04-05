Strossen to present program at Temple Sholom

Temple Sholom in New Milford will present a program with Nadine Strossen on April 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The talk is part of Temple Sholom’s “Limud” guest speaker series.

Strossen, former ACLU president and a New Milford resident, will discuss her new book, “Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship,” at the temple on Route 7 North.

Strossen is a renowned public speaker, committed to the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

In her new book, she argues that expanding free speech, not limiting it, is the solution for changing the hearts and minds of those who espouse hateful ideologies.

Strossen is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law at New York Law School.

She is a member of the ACLU’s National Advisory Council, as well as the Advisory Boards of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Foundation for Individual Rights in Education and Heterodox Academy.

She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and has authored and co-authored several award-winning books.

Her latest book will be published May 1; advance copies will be available at the talk.

A wine and cheese reception, featuring music by Mike Latini, will follow the program.