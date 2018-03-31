Strossen to present program at Temple Sholom

Temple Sholom in New Milford will present a program with Nadine Strossen April 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Strossen, former ACLU president and a New Milford resident, will discuss her new book, “Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship,” at the temple located on Route 7 North.

Strossen is a renowned public speaker, committed to the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

In her new book, she argues that expanding free speech, not limiting it, is the solution for changing the hearts and minds of those who espouse hateful ideologies.

Strossen’s message about free speech goes hand-in-hand with the values of Temple Sholom and Rabbi Ari Rosenberg.

He live-streams his sermons on YouTube for members unable to attend, “but also to raise awareness in the public about the values we hold most dear,” he said.

“When I was hired, she read an article in the Spectrum about me,” he said. “Before I even moved to town, Nadine and her husband Eli Noam reached out to me and a fast friendship formed.”

The talk is part of Temple Sholom’s “Limud” guest speaker series.

“While Temple Sholom is primarily a home for prayer and worship, we see Limud (study, education) as no less important to our mission within New Milford,” Rosenberg said.

Strossen is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law at New York Law School.

She is a member of the ACLU’s National Advisory Council, as well as the Advisory Boards of EPIC (Electronic Privacy Information Center), FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education), and Heterodox Academy.

She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and has authored and co-authored several award-winning books.

Her latest book will be published May 1; pre-release copies will be available at the talk.

A wine and cheese reception, featuring music by Mike Latini, will follow the program.

For information and RSVP, call 860-354-0273 or email admin@tsholom.org.