Strong typhoon increases in force as it heads toward Taiwan Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 12:34 a.m.
1 of9 Fishermen fasten the boat as Typhoon Chanthu approaches to Taiwan in Keelung, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Taiwan’s weather bureau warned of high winds and heavy rain as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward the island Saturday and said the storm’s center was likely to pass its east coast instead of hitting land. Chiang Ying-ying/AP Show More Show Less
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s weather bureau warned of high winds and heavy rain as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward the island Saturday and said the storm’s center was likely to pass its east coast instead of hitting land.
The bureau issued a typhoon warning for the southern half of Taiwan late Friday after Chanthu passed through Philippine waters with sustained winds of 215 kph (135 mph) and gusts up to 265 kph (165 mph).