'Strive for excellence': New Milford nonprofit motivates students, despite pandemic uncertainty Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 6 a.m.
Wayne Winsley speaks to students at New Britain High School.
contributed by April Winsley Show More Show Less
Top Row left to right: Darnell Bronson, Madison Inman, Tricia Reitz, Jasmine Baxter, Robin Ebanks, Gabriel Carvalho, Luke Stuerken, Luis Velez Bottom row: Gabriela Mesquita, Veronica Healy and Faith Masih are students of Faith Prep in New Milford and participate in the Boss Academy.
contributed by April Winsley Show More Show Less 3 of8
Danbury High School student Sean Parkinson and Wayne Winsley.
contributed by April Winsley Show More Show Less
Celia Gomez (left) of Grandview High School with Wayne Winsley (right).
contributed by April Winsley Show More Show Less 6 of8
Brave Enough to Fail hosts Random Hacks of Kindness event at Canterbury School in New Milford during the summer of 2019.
contributed by April Winsley Show More Show Less
NEW MILFORD — Wayne Winsley was living as an orphaned Black boy in Cleveland when he’d chosen to give up on school. Then one day, he overheard a friend’s father say three words that forever changed his life: “strive for excellence.”
Today, Winsley is dedicated to inspiring young people and faced with a different challenge, keeping his New Milford nonprofit viable amid the pandemic’s looming uncertainty.
Shayla Colon is a Native New Yorker, recently graduated from Quinnipiac University. Previously she worked for the Quinnipiac Chronicle and interned for Futuro Media. She now covers statewide breaking news for Hearst Connecticut. When she's not reporting, find her working out or tucked under a tree with a book.