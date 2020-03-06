String quartet to perform at Kent church

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent will present its next Music in the Nave program, a concert with the Manhattan String Quartet, March 14 at 7 p.m.

The program will be held at the church, 1 Main St., at the corner of routes 7 and 341.

The concert will feature the music by Beethoven, Haydn and Mendelssohn.

Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, better known as the first of the “Razumovsky” quartets, is the first quartet of his “heroic” period, which culminated in the fifth symphony.

Haydn’s elegant String Quartet Op. 20 No. 5 in F Minor and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 1 in Eb Major will round out the program.

Now in its 47th season, the Manhattan String Quartet regularly tours North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, and has been hailed by the Boston Globe as “a national treasure.”

The quarter’s KentMusic String Quartet Conference, established in Kent in 1989, continues today at various venues throughout the U.S.

Tickets are $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/mansq and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free.

For more information, call 860-927-3486.