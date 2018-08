Street to give reading at local park

A special event, “Conversations with Heaven” with medium Jeanne Street will be held Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

The event at the park off Still River Drive is sponsored by KBJB Radio/TV.

Admission is $65; tickets, visit www.universe.com/conversationswithheaven.

Seating is limited.

Proceeds will benefit the park.