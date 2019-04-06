Street, LaChance to spearhead seminar

Spiritual medium, healer and author Jeanne Street of New Milford will soon will present the first annual SHINE personal empowerment seminar April 13.

The full-day program, which will begin at 9 a.m. and include lunch at Inspirit Healing Studio in Woodbury, will feature Street and Lana LaChance, an intuitive licensed professional counselor and energy healer.

“Shine is for women who are looking to release the old and bring in the new to live the best version of themselves,” Street said.

“Lana and I are humbled to share our calling and create a sacred space for women to experience healing and gain spiritual fulfillment,” she said. “We want to empower women to take charge of their lives and be the leading lady of their own stories.”

The women have been working together for some time.

“We bring out the best versions of each other so coming together offering SHINE to others was a natural fit, “LaChance said.

“Intuition is a big part of what we do and we like to create a space for people to be grounded and be able to listen to their intuition,” she said. “Life is so hectic that if we don’t slow down to do that, how can we know what our best life is?”.

The studio is located at 346 Main Street South. For more information and RSVP, visit https://inspirithealing

studio.com/cart/ or call 203-788-9338.