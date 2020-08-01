Streaming services expanded at KML

The Kent Memorial Library has announced it is expanding its streaming options via RBDigital and that beginning Aug. 1 patrons can check out a pass to access one of multiple platforms for unlimited video streaming for seven days.

Platforms include Acorn TV, The Great Courses, Qello concerts, IndieFlix, Pongalo Novela Club, Method SAT/ACT test prep, Health and Wellness classes, and more.

Once the week is up, patrons can renew their pass to continue using the same platform or try something new.

It’s all free to Kent Memorial Library card holders.

“We are thrilled to be expanding access to streaming video,” Sarah Marshall, Kent Memorial Library director said. “RBDigital offers a wide array of platforms for concert goers, lifetime learners, binge watchers, and language buffs, just to name a few.”

Below are the platforms that KML card holders can select from:

Acorn TV: World-class mysteries, dramas, and comedies from Britain and beyond for library patrons through a streaming video service to any web-connected device.

IndieFlix: Pop culture film favorites, box office hits, award-winning feature films, original content, documentaries, and shorts.

Stingray Qello (formerly known as Qello Concerts): The world’s largest collection of full-length concert films and music documentaries streamed on-demand to just about any digital device.

Pongalo: The largest collection of Spanish-language telenovelas and translated movies streamed on-demand to all popular devices.

Education: A comprehensive collection of online continuing education courses, world language learning for adults and children, art and music instruction, software training, SAT/ACT prep courses, and more.

The Great Courses Library Collection: Unlimited access to the courses taught by many of the worlds most acclaimed scholars and professors covering a wide variety of topics.

ArtistWorks: World-class instruction through self-paced video lessons from Grammy Award-winning music and artistic professionals.

Hoonuit: Online how-to training on hundreds of common software applications and devices, including Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite, Google Docs, and iPad.

Method Test Prep: Diagnostic evaluations, lessons, quizzes, and full-length exams help students strategically navigate the SAT and ACT.

Transparent Language: Over 100 languages including ESL through an interactive, online, scientifically proven methodology and seamless integration of real-life language used by native speakers.

Health and Wellness: Unlimited access to live and on-demand wellness and personal development classes with experts from around the world.

Learn It Live: Hundreds of expert-led programs covering topics on cooking, nutrition, child care, financial wellness, fitness, yoga, mindfulness, stress reduction, and much more!

For more information call the library at 860-927-3761 or email kmlinfo@biblio.org.