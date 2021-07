Contributed /

WASHINGTON — Shag with Pride in the Hills, Spring Hill Vineyards and KBJB Entertainment will present Drag Queen Story Hour on Saturday, July 31, from 4 to 5 p.m., Spring Hill Vineyards, 292 Bee Brook Road, Washington Depot.

The event features Mermaid Queen Bella Noche and Kaleidoscope Kali for an hour of reading their favorite books and playing games with children of all ages at Shag with Pride in the Hills in Washington Depot.