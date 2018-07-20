Stormy Daniels bringing strip performance to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Stormy Daniels is coming to Maine.

The pornographic film actress, who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, is booked at a Portland strip club. The Portland Press Herald reports she'll appear at PT's Showclub on Sept. 5 and 6.

Daniels was arrested after performing at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club last week, and the charges were later dropped. Her lawyer said he believed police involved in the case were sympathetic to Trump. The head of a police union denied that politics played any role in the arrest.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels, who has sued the president for defamation. She was paid $130,000 to stay silent before the 2016 election. Daniels is also suing to try to invalidate that agreement.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com