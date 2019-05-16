Storms knock out power to more than 49,000 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A line of very strong thunderstorms has slammed central Indiana, cutting power to more than 49,000 utility customers and downing trees.

Indianapolis Power & Light and Duke Energy reported more than 47,000 customers without power early Thursday evening in just Indianapolis and suburban Hamilton County.

The National Weather Service reported trees were blown down or uprooted on the north side of Indianapolis. It issued tornado warnings for several western Indiana counties. There was no immediate word of confirmed tornadoes.

The storms packing heavy rains cut practice for the Indianapolis 500 short by 90 minutes.