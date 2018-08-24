Storms dump much needed rain, maybe too much

EDINA, Mo. (AP) — Storms have brought much-needed rain to drought-ravaged Missouri, but in some cases, it was too much rain in too short a time.

Drought conditions are so severe in parts of northern and southwestern Missouri that corn farmers and cattle ranchers are facing severe impacts. But heavy rains in recent days have fallen over much of the drought-impacted regions.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says thunderstorms that continued Friday morning in northeastern Missouri resulted in up to 5 inches of rain in places like Edina, Knox City, La Belle and Lewistown. Flash flood warnings were issued and drivers were urged to avoid trying to drive through flooded roadways.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Missouri Route 16 is closed in Lewis County due to flooding.