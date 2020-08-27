Storms bring high winds, knock out power in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Strong storms barreled through western and southern Connecticut with strong wind gusts Thursday, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of the state in the afternoon, including the New Haven area. Radar showed rotation that could possibly spawn tornadoes, but none was confirmed. Trees were reported down in several places. There were no immediate announcement of any injuries.

Radar also showed some wind gusts of 70 mph (113 kph) and large hail, the weather service said.

The storms were headed to eastern Long Island in New York.

Eversource and United Illuminating reported a combined total of more than 40,000 power outages in Connecticut on Thursday afternoon.