Storm to bring snow, gusty winds to Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It looks to be a white Christmas for parts of Southern California, but that also means dangerous driving conditions and possible power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for higher elevations in San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties.

The weather service says the fast-moving storm system should move into Southern California late Monday, bringing up to 4 inches of snow to elevations above 4,000 feet, including Big Bear, Wrightwood and the Grapevine area of Interstate 5.

The systems also is expected to bring gusty winds between 40 and 60 mph and a chance of rain at lower elevations.

The conditions could create snowy and ice-covered roads with low visibility and strong cross winds.

The system is expected to move out late Tuesday.