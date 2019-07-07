Storm that downed trees in Longmeadow was likely microburst

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a storm that brought down trees in Longmeadow on Saturday was likely a microburst.

MassLive.com reports the powerful downdraft, which struck at about 5 p.m. took down about 60 trees and powerlines and blocked more than a dozen streets. No injuries were reported.

The town says it is working on a debris management plan for the streets that were most significantly impacted. Residents are being asked not to bring debris to the recycling center until that plan is completed.