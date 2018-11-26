Storm shuts some schools in northern Indiana; roads slippery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A wintry Midwest storm is shutting down schools in parts of northern Indiana amid wet snow and strong winds.

Travel was difficult Monday morning on slick roads. Schools in South Bend were among those closed for the day as well as dozens of schools in northwestern Indiana. Ivy Tech Community College in South Bend and Elkhart County were among those that delayed opening until around midday.

About 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) of snow was reported in parts of northern Indiana by early Monday. More snowfall in Indiana from the current storm was expected to wrap up later in the day.

Scattered power outages affecting several thousand customers were reported by Indiana Michigan Power Co. and the Northern Indiana Public Service Co.