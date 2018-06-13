Stone family ‘deeply moved’ by Purple Heart ceremony

To the Editor:

On Feb. 22, 1918, a young farm boy from New Milford reported for duty to the U.S. Army to serve his country in World War I.

Six months later, on Aug. 16, he died from extensive wounds suffered some 3,500 miles away on a battlefield in France.

His family didn’t learn of his death till January 1919.

That young man was my father’s oldest brother Clarence Henry Stone.

This year marks the 100-year anniversary of World War I, along with the tragic loss of our uncle.

Our family wanted to do something to honor the memory of the uncle that we sadly never had the chance to meet.

In an effort to commemorate Uncle Clarence’s service to our country, we contacted Jim Delancy, the current state commander of the Connecticut VFW.

From that point on, Jim worked tirelessly, along with Sheri Vogt, Connecticut Veterans District Aide, and Jeff McBrearity of the local American Legion Post 31 to procure the Purple Heart for one of their fallen comrades.

During the recent ceremony on Memorial Day, they presented our family with his Purple Heart, along with their heartfelt sentiments in honoring Clarence’s sacrifice to his country some 100 years ago.

Please know how deeply moved we were and our appreciation for all that you do to keep the memory alive of our fallen veterans.

“Servants Well Done.”

Duane Stone

On behalf of the Stone family

New Milford