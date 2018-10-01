‘Sticks and Stones’ to open at library

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will open “Sticks and Stones,” an exhibit of works by Nicole Alger on

Oct. 6.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 17.

Alger’s newest collection consists mostly of minimalist still life work using earth tones, a major diversion from her portraiture work.

“Perhaps my greatest influence is Asian scrollwork with its simple palette, sparse composition and strong design elements,” Alger said. “Using ancient human symbols such as rocks, stones, eggs, and tools, my work is designed to evoke an animism where everything in existence has a life and an energy.”

Alger is a graduate of Duke University and the Florence Academy of Art. In the past year, she was a finalist in the members’ show of the Portrait Society of America and was included in the juried American Women Artist’s show at the Haggin Museum.

She also paints portraits pro bono of adoptive children for the charity Painting for Good Causes.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call 860-868-7586.