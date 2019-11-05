Steyer says that despite late entry, many voters undecided

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Tom Steyer says he knows he got into the presidential race relatively late but he thinks most voters are going to make up their minds at the last minute before they start voting early next year.

Steyer told reporters in Henderson on Monday that he thinks the Democratic presidential race is completely up in the air and there's lots of time for him to make his case.

Steyer, who joined the race in July, was hosting a midday town hall in the Las Vegas suburb and planned to meet later Monday with immigration activists.

The billionaire philanthropist, who has been running a two-year campaign calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, says he thinks that when the House impeachment inquiry of the president starts including televised hearings, the public will be convinced to support impeachment.