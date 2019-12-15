Stewart to discuss Chinese medicine

Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead a program, "Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health & Healing," Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program, “Eight Branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Health & Healing,” Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Jampa Mackenzie Stewart, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in Washington Depot, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

While acupuncture is the best known form of Chinese Medicine practiced in the U.S., there are actually seven additional branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine that have been developed and used to successfully treat patients for thousands of years.

Stewart, a licensed acupuncturist, will explain and demonstrate different forms of Chinese medical treatment for health and healing.

Stewart has been practicing Traditional Classical Chinese Medicine for over 25 years.

A valedictorian graduate from Southwest Acupuncture College in Santa Fe, he served as professor and dean of clinical studies at AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicne in Austin, Texas.

He is also a master of Tai Chi and the author of two books and over 50 published articles.

Stewart is practicing and teaching at Valley Spirit Wellness Center in Washington Depot, and is licensed in both Connecticut and Texas.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.