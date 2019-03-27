Steve Negron says he's running again for Congress

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Republican Steve Negron, who lost to Democrat Annie Kuster last year in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election, says he's once again running for the seat for 2020.

Negron, of Nashua, is a former state lawmaker, serving in the House from 2016 to 2018. He served in the Air Force and works in the defense industry.

He defeated six other GOP candidates in the primary election to get his party's nomination in 2018.

Negron said in a statement Wednesday that Kuster's Democratic allies who now control Congress "continue to ignore the plight of fiscal injury," a reference to the $22 million national debt.

Kuster defeated Negron to win her fourth term in Congress. A message seeking comment was left with her office.