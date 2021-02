MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Tennessee is offering virtual “field trips” and an online concert in honor of Black History Month.

The Memphis-based museum said Monday the online tours will take viewers through the history of the Stax Records label, which produced soul music by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, the Staples Singers, Booker T. and the MGs and others.