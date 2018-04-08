Stationery store with origins dating back to 1801 sold

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — A North Adams stationery store with roots in the 19th century has been sold to a New York paper manufacturer.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Crane Stationery was bought by Mohawk Fine Papers Inc. of Cohoes N.Y. on Wednesday for an undisclosed purchase price.

Mohawk says it will continue operating Crane's factory and maintain its 270-person workforce with no intention of eliminating jobs. The stationery shop sells products like boxed paper, wedding invitations and greeting cards.

Crane Currency, a manufacturer of paper products used to print national currencies, was co-founded in 1801 by Zenas Crane. The company is now operated by the fourth generation of the same family.

