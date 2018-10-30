Statewide casino revenue in Nevada up in September

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State regulators say gambling revenue at casinos across Nevada was up 1.3 percent in September compared with the same month last year.

Data released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casinos raked in $991.2 million last month, when gamblers set a record for the amount bet on sports.

Board senior research analyst Michael Lawton says $571 million was wagered on sports. Of that, $389 million was bet on football.

Las Vegas Strip casinos saw their revenues decrease 3.7 percent to about $546 million last month, when visitation to the tourist destination also dropped.

The agency responsible for promoting Las Vegas says about 3.5 million people visited in September. That's a 3.1 percent decrease over the year.

Lawton says statewide gambling revenue for the calendar year is up 2 percent.