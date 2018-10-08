State wants court to take another look at strippers' lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials want a federal appeals court to take another look at a law that would set a minimum age of 21 for exotic dancers who bare almost all in bars and nightclubs.

Last month, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling blocking enforcement. They agreed that the law making 21 the minimum age for "entertainers whose breasts or buttocks are exposed to view" was unconstitutionally vague regarding how much of a young dancer must be covered.

Those rulings were victories for three women aged 18, 19 and 20 when they filed a suit challenging the law.

Louisiana officials have now asked that the full 16-member court consider the case. They argue the law provides fair notice about what is prohibited under the law.