State turns down condo complex's request to kill geese

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials have denied a condominium association's request to round up and kill the Canada geese fouling the complex's land and lake.

Residents of Spring Lake Village condominiums in Southington voted earlier this year to euthanize the geese, a rare option of last resort that requires approval from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Richard Jacobson of the agency tells the Record-Journal of Meriden that the plan was not approved.

Jon Bryda, a condo association officer, says the problem has pretty much resolved itself and there have been very few geese recently.

Valerie Zoolakis, a Spring Lake Village resident opposed to killing the geese, says other non-lethal methods to chase them off weren't used consistently enough to solve the problem.

